North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Henderson County, North Carolina this week.
Henderson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Henderson High School at East Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: East Flat Rock, NC
- Conference: Mountain 7 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
