Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Harnett County, North Carolina this week? We've got you covered.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Harnett Central High School at Overhills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Spring Lake, NC

Spring Lake, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Walkertown High School at Reidsville Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Midway High School at Clinton High School