North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Harnett County, North Carolina this week? We've got you covered.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Harnett Central High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clinton, NC
- Conference: Southeastern Athletic 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
