North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Halifax County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
KIPP Pride High School at Northwest Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Littleton, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren County High School at Southeast Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Halifax, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
