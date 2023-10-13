North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Franklin County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northern Nash High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bunn High School at Nash Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Louisburg High School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
