There is high school football competition in Duplin County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Union High School at North Duplin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Mount Olive, NC
    • Conference: Carolina 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Lenoir High School at East Duplin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Beulaville, NC
    • Conference: East Central 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Lenoir High School at James Kenan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Warsaw, NC
    • Conference: East Central 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

