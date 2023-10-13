Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Cumberland County, North Carolina this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Forsyth County
  • Randolph County
  • Perquimans County
  • Pitt County

    • Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Harnett Central High School at Overhills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Spring Lake, NC
    • Conference: All American 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westover High School at Terry Sanford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: All American 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gray's Creek High School at South View High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Hope Mills, NC
    • Conference: United 8 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cape Fear High School at Jack Britt High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: United 8 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.