North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Craven County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
New Bern High School at J.H. Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havelock High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Winterville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene Central High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
