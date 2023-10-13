North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbus County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Columbus County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Columbus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Whiteville High School at Pender High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Burgaw, NC
- Conference: Waccamaw 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.