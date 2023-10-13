Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Chatham County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Burlington Cummings School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Pittsboro, NC

Pittsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Jordan- Matthews High School at Bartlett-Yancey High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Yanceyville, NC

Yanceyville, NC Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A

Mid-Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Seaforth High School