High school football competition in Catawba County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Hickory High School at West Iredell High School