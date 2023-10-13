High school football action in Alamance County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Eastern Alamance High School at Person High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Roxboro, NC
    • Conference: Central 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western Alamance High School at Cedar Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Hillsborough, NC
    • Conference: Central 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Orange High School at Southern Alamance High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Graham, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Graham High School at North Moore High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Robbins, NC
    • Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Burlington Cummings School at Northwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Pittsboro, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

