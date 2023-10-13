High school football action in Alamance County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Eastern Alamance High School at Person High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Roxboro, NC

Roxboro, NC Conference: Central 3A

Central 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Alamance High School at Cedar Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough, NC Conference: Central 3A

Central 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Orange High School at Southern Alamance High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Graham, NC

Graham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Graham High School at North Moore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Robbins, NC

Robbins, NC Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A

Mid-Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Burlington Cummings School at Northwood High School