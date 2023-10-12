North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Randolph County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wheatmore High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Trinity, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Southwestern Randolph High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Randleman, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheboro High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at Wheatmore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Trinity, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Grove High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
