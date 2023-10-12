We have 2023 high school football competition in Pitt County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bertie High School at Perquimans High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Hertford, NC

Hertford, NC Conference: Four Rivers 1A

Four Rivers 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

New Bern High School at J.H. Rose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Greenville, NC

Greenville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ayden-Grifton High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Pinetops, NC

Pinetops, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at North Pitt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Bethel, NC

Bethel, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Havelock High School at South Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Winterville, NC

Winterville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

D.H. Conley High School at Jacksonville High School