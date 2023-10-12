If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Gaston County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Gaston High School at Hunter Huss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12

7:30 PM ET on October 12 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Big South 3A

Big South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bishop McGuinness High School at Mountain Island Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashbrook High School at South Point High School