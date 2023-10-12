East Carolina vs. SMU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 12
The SMU Mustangs (3-2) will face off against the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) in a matchup of AAC teams on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the SMU vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
East Carolina vs. SMU Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
East Carolina vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-11.5)
|50.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|SMU (-10.5)
|50.5
|-430
|+330
East Carolina vs. SMU Betting Trends
- East Carolina has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Pirates have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- SMU has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mustangs have covered the spread once when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
