You can see player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Kyle Schwarber and others on the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies prior to their matchup at 8:07 PM ET on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (20-5) will take the mound for the Braves, his 33rd start of the season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.86), ninth in WHIP (1.093), and first in K/9 (13.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Oct. 7 7.0 5 2 1 8 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 5.0 6 3 3 7 3 at Nationals Sep. 24 5.2 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Phillies Sep. 19 7.0 4 3 3 11 0 at Phillies Sep. 13 7.0 4 1 1 9 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 80 walks and 106 RBI (217 total hits). He's also swiped 73 bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.416/.596 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 11 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 9 0-for-2 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 172 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs, 104 walks and 139 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .283/.389/.604 on the season.

Olson has picked up a hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has recorded 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.

He's slashing .197/.343/.474 so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .266/.320/.459 so far this year.

Turner has picked up a hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with six doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Oct. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 2

