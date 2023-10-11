The injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (0-0-0) heading into their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (0-0-0) currently features just one player. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the league last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Carolina gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their +52 goal differential was seventh-best in the league.

Senators Season Insights (2022-23)

With 259 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Senators had the league's 18th-ranked offense.

Ottawa conceded 270 total goals (3.3 per game), 20th in the NHL.

Their -11 goal differential was 21st in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-225) Senators (+180) 6

