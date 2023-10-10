The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and their 20th-ranked pass defense will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) and the 24th-ranked pass offense on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Chanticleers are 5.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 63 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-5.5) 63 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-5.5) 63.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Appalachian State has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Coastal Carolina has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

