The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) play on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt opponents.

On offense, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best in the FBS by averaging 461.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 62nd (361.2 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored Coastal Carolina ranks 61st in the FBS (30.8 points per game), and it is 57th on the other side of the ball (23.6 points allowed per contest).

Here we will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Appalachian State Coastal Carolina 461.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.2 (77th) 361.2 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (51st) 202.2 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.2 (90th) 259 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285 (24th) 9 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (65th) 9 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (37th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 1,225 yards, completing 60.4% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 132 yards (26.4 ypg) on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nate Noel has 638 rushing yards on 124 carries with four touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 23 catches for 317 yards (63.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Christan Horn has caught 15 passes for 218 yards (43.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

DaShaun Davis' 14 receptions have turned into 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has racked up 1,302 yards on 64.3% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett is his team's leading rusher with 49 carries for 245 yards, or 49 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well. Bennett has also chipped in with nine catches for 82 yards.

Jared Brown has 28 receptions for 314 yards (62.8 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball five times for 95 yards and one score.

Sam Pinckney has hauled in 443 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Kyre Duplessis has racked up 112 reciving yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

