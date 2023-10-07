MEAC teams were in action for two games in the Week 6 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Virginia-Lynchburg vs. South Carolina State

Week 6 MEAC Results

South Carolina State 56 Virginia-Lynchburg 6

South Carolina State Leaders

Passing: Corey Fields (5-for-12, 155 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Corey Fields (5-for-12, 155 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jawarn Howell (6 ATT, 76 YDS)

Jawarn Howell (6 ATT, 76 YDS) Receiving: Justin Smith-Brown (2 TAR, 2 REC, 93 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

South Carolina State Virginia-Lynchburg 455 Total Yards 0 182 Passing Yards 0 273 Rushing Yards 0 1 Turnovers 2

Next Week's MEAC Games

Howard Bison at Harvard Crimson

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Harvard Stadium

Harvard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

Oliver C. Dawson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Hale Stadium

Hale Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

