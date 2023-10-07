Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 6 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can watch all one game involving teams from the Big South.

Big South Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Robert Morris Colonials at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

