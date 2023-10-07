ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
The available options on the Week 6 college football schedule include ACC teams involved in eight games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Marshall (+6.5) against NC State is the best bet against the spread, while betting the total in the Syracuse vs. North Carolina matchup carries the best value. See more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.
Best Week 6 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Marshall +6.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Marshall by 7.8 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: The CW (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Miami (FL) -20.5 vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 31 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Virginia Tech +23.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 17 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 6 ACC Total Bets
Under 59.5 - Syracuse vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: Syracuse Orange at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Total: 53.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 52.5 - Virginia Tech vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Total: 57.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 49.5 - Boston College vs. Army
- Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Army Black Knights
- Projected Total: 54.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 6 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Louisville
|5-0 (3-0 ACC)
|37.0 / 17.2
|494.8 / 327.8
|Florida State
|4-0 (2-0 ACC)
|43.3 / 22.5
|424.8 / 401.0
|North Carolina
|4-0 (1-0 ACC)
|35.8 / 22.0
|464.0 / 363.0
|Duke
|4-1 (1-0 ACC)
|32.6 / 11.2
|404.2 / 297.2
|Virginia Tech
|2-3 (1-0 ACC)
|24.8 / 24.2
|348.8 / 335.4
|NC State
|3-2 (1-1 ACC)
|25.4 / 20.0
|345.2 / 322.0
|Georgia Tech
|2-3 (1-1 ACC)
|32.4 / 30.8
|467.4 / 427.8
|Clemson
|3-2 (1-2 ACC)
|35.2 / 20.8
|457.2 / 267.4
|Boston College
|2-3 (1-2 ACC)
|27.8 / 33.2
|397.4 / 392.0
|Miami (FL)
|4-0 (0-0 ACC)
|43.8 / 12.5
|519.0 / 273.0
|Syracuse
|4-1 (0-1 ACC)
|38.2 / 14.8
|463.4 / 297.2
|Wake Forest
|3-1 (0-1 ACC)
|29.0 / 22.8
|426.5 / 338.5
|Pittsburgh
|1-4 (0-2 ACC)
|23.4 / 26.0
|308.2 / 301.6
|Virginia
|0-5 (0-2 ACC)
|21.4 / 35.6
|328.0 / 412.0
