Wake Forest vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Clemson Tigers (3-2) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The Demon Deacons will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21-point underdogs. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Wake Forest matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Wake Forest vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-21)
|51.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-20.5)
|51.5
|-1600
|+860
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
Wake Forest vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has won one game against the spread this season.
- Clemson has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21-point favorites.
Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.