The Clemson Tigers (3-2) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The Demon Deacons will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21-point underdogs. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Wake Forest vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-21) 51.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-20.5) 51.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Wake Forest vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Wake Forest has won one game against the spread this season.

Clemson has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

