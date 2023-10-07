TCU vs. Iowa State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
Big 12 play features the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Iowa State matchup.
TCU vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
TCU vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-6.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|TCU (-6.5)
|52.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
TCU vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- TCU has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Iowa State has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Cyclones have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
TCU & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|TCU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Iowa State
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
