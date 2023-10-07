Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. is back in action for the Atlanta Braves against Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 7 at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 1.
He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-1 against the Nationals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of 1.012, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .596. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- In 78% of his games this year (124 of 159), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 69 of those games (43.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 23.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.1% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 102 games this year (64.2%), including 36 multi-run games (22.6%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|77
|.342
|AVG
|.333
|.432
|OBP
|.401
|.603
|SLG
|.589
|40
|XBH
|40
|20
|HR
|21
|52
|RBI
|54
|44/48
|K/BB
|40/32
|36
|SB
|37
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, Sept. 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
