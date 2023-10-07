When the North Carolina Tar Heels play the Syracuse Orange at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection model predicts the Tar Heels will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (+10) Under (59.5) North Carolina 30, Syracuse 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 ACC Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on North Carolina vs. Syracuse? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 78.9% chance to win.

The Tar Heels have won twice against the spread this season.

North Carolina has not covered the spread when they are at least 10-point favorites (0-1).

One of the Tar Heels' three games this season has hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 1.3 more than the average point total for North Carolina games this season.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Orange have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Orange have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

The Orange's four games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Syracuse games this season have averaged an over/under of 54.0 points, 5.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tar Heels vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 35.8 22.0 35.5 23.5 41.0 24.0 Syracuse 38.2 14.8 39.0 13.5 35.0 20.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.