The college football slate in Week 6, which includes the Syracuse Orange versus the North Carolina Tar Heels, is not one to miss for fans watching from North Carolina.

College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week

North Carolina Central Eagles at Elon Phoenix

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Rhodes Stadium

Rhodes Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Campbell Fighting Camels at Hampton Pirates

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Armstrong Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: NC State (-6.5)

Syracuse Orange at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-10)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Clemson Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-21)

Robert Morris Colonials at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Ernest W. Spangler Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Western Carolina Catamounts at Chattanooga Mocs

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Finley Stadium Davenport Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Villanova Wildcats at North Carolina A&T Aggies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Truist Stadium

Truist Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

