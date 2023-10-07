The NC State Wolfpack (3-2) square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Marshall matchup.

NC State vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-6.5) 45.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-6.5) 45.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

NC State vs. Marshall Betting Trends

NC State has put together a 0-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Marshall has won two games against the spread this season.

NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

