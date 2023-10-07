The Marshall Thundering Herd should win their matchup against the NC State Wolfpack at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

NC State vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Marshall (+6.5) Over (44.5) Marshall 28, NC State 20

NC State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wolfpack's implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Wolfpack have no wins against the spread this year.

NC State has not covered the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Wolfpack have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

The average total for NC State games this season has been 50.5, 6.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Thundering Herd based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

In theThundering Herd's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for Marshall this year is 0.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Wolfpack vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC State 25.4 20.0 26.3 21.7 24.0 17.5 Marshall 29.3 20.5 28.7 23.0 31.0 13.0

