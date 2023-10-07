The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs are expected to win their matchup against the Robert Morris Colonials at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. Robert Morris Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Gardner-Webb (-43.2) 57.1 Gardner-Webb 50, Robert Morris 7

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have one win against the spread this year.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

Robert Morris Betting Info (2022)

The Colonials compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Colonials games hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Colonials 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Gardner-Webb 20.8 35.8 34.0 27.0 16.3 38.7 Robert Morris 24.4 29.2 29.0 18.7 17.5 45.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.