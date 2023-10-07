Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Clemson Tigers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Tigers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (52.5) Clemson 35, Wake Forest 15

Week 6 ACC Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 94.1% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers have two wins against the spread this year.

Clemson has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

The Tigers have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.

The average total for Clemson games this season has been 53.5, 1.0 point higher than the total for this game.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The Demon Deacons have a 10.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Demon Deacons is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Demon Deacons' three games with a set total this year have all gone under or pushed the over/under.

The average over/under for Wake Forest games this year is 5.8 more points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Tigers vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 35.2 20.8 46.0 20.7 19.0 21.0 Wake Forest 29.0 22.8 29.7 22.3 27.0 24.0

