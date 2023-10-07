The Clemson Tigers (3-2) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The Demon Deacons will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Wake Forest matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-21) 51.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-20.5) 51.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Clemson has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 21 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Wake Forest has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the ACC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.