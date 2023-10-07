The Clemson Tigers (3-2) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The Demon Deacons will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Wake Forest matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Berkeley, California
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-21) 51.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Clemson (-20.5) 51.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

  • Clemson has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 21 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Wake Forest has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the ACC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.