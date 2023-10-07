Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Campbell Fighting Camels and Hampton Pirates square off at 2:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Fighting Camels. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Campbell vs. Hampton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-8.6) 63.9 Campbell 36, Hampton 28

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels have covered the only spread they have faced this season (1-0-0).

In Fighting Camels one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five of Pirates games went over the point total.

Fighting Camels vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hampton 31.0 27.5 23.0 31.0 31.0 14.0 Campbell 39.4 29.8 24.0 31.0 49.7 29.0

