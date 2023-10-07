The Texas A&M Aggies are expected to win their matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas A&M (+2.5) Over (46) Texas A&M 26, Alabama 25

The Crimson Tide have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Crimson Tide's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Alabama has an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

This year, three of the Crimson Tide's five games have gone over the point total.

Alabama games average 53.7 total points per game this season, 7.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

The Aggies have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Aggies' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

Three of the Aggies' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Texas A&M games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.7 points, 5.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

Crimson Tide vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 32.2 14.2 34.7 17 28.5 10 Texas A&M 38.6 18.6 42 7.7 33 48

