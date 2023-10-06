North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Union County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Stanly High School at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Marshville, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkwood High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marvin Ridge High School at Cuthbertson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anson Senior High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weddington High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Union Academy Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.