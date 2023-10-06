Surry County, North Carolina has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

North Surry High School at Surry Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Dobson, NC

Dobson, NC Conference: Conference 37 2A

Conference 37 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stokes High School at Mount Airy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy, NC Conference: Northwest 1A

Northwest 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wilkes High School at Elkin High School