If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Stokes County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Stokes County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

South Stokes High School at Mount Airy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy, NC Conference: Northwest 1A

Northwest 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Stokes High School at Alleghany High School