Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Rowan County, North Carolina this week.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

South Rowan High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

West Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

Jesse C. Carson High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

Salisbury High School at East Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

Thomasville, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

