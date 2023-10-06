North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Randolph County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Providence Grove High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Randleman, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Randolph High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Trinity, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheatmore High School at Southwestern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
