If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Pender County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Pender County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

East Bladen High School at Heide Trask Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Rocky Point, NC

Rocky Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Brunswick High School at Topsail High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hampstead, NC

Hampstead, NC Conference: Mideastern 3A/4A

Mideastern 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hobbton High School at Pender High School