North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Orange County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Granville Central High School at Carrboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Carrboro, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chapel Hill High School at Charles E. Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Person High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.