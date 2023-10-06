Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Onslow County, North Carolina this week.

    • Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Dixon High School at Swansboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Swansboro, NC
    • Conference: Coastal 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southwest Onslow High School at South Lenoir High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Deep Run, NC
    • Conference: East Central 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    White Oak High School at West Carteret High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Morehead City, NC
    • Conference: Coastal 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richlands High School at Croatan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Newport, NC
    • Conference: Coastal 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northside High School - Onslow at New Bern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: New Bern, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jacksonville High School at Havelock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Havelock, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

