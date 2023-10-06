If you reside in Lee County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Lee County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lee County High School at Pinecrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Southern Pines, NC

Southern Pines, NC Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A

Sandhills 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoke County High School at Southern Lee High School