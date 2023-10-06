North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Johnston County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Goldsboro High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Princeton, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beddingfield High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kenly, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wayne High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Spring High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
