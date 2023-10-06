North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Iredell County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hickory Ridge High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Iredell High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Iredell High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Iredell High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
