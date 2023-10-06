We have 2023 high school football action in Henderson County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Henderson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Tuscola High School at East Henderson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: East Flat Rock, NC

East Flat Rock, NC Conference: Mountain 7 3A

Mountain 7 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hendersonville High School at East Rutherford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bostic, NC

Bostic, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at West Henderson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC Conference: Mountain 7 3A

Mountain 7 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at North Henderson High School