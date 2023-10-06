Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Gaston County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherryville High School at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashbrook High School at Stuart W Cramer High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Belmont, NC

Belmont, NC Conference: Big South 3A

Big South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at East Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Crest High School at North Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Dallas, NC

Dallas, NC Conference: Big South 3A

Big South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunter Huss High School at Forestview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Big South 3A

Big South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Kings Mountain High School at South Point High School