North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Franklin County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information here.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Nash High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bunn, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Louisburg High School at Georgia Military College
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Milledgeville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
