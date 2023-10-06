North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Edgecombe County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Perquimans High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Edgecombe High School at Southeast Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Halifax, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
