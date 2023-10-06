This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Cumberland County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Pine Forest Senior High School at E. E. Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Harnett Central High School at Terry Sanford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Overhills High School at Westover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jack Britt High School at Seventy- First High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 6

7:25 PM ET on October 6 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lumberton High School at Gray's Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas Byrd High School at Cape Fear High School