North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Cumberland County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Pine Forest Senior High School at E. E. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harnett Central High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overhills High School at Westover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jack Britt High School at Seventy- First High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumberton High School at Gray's Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas Byrd High School at Cape Fear High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.